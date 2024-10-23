Restriction on Laxmi puja celebration due to cyclone Dana

DHENKANAL: Dhenkanal district administration on Tuesday imposed restriction on the ongoing Laxmi Puja celebration in the headquarters town in view of the approaching cyclonic storm.

During a meeting of the district administration and puja committees, collector Somesh Upadhyay asked the puja committees to immediately remove lighting, gates, decoration and other structures around the mandaps in view of the cyclone.

“Puja mandaps will remain intact with regular worship of Maa Laxmi and the immersion will take place as scheduled on October 27,” he added. SP Abhinav Sonkar also attended the meeting.

Sources said, Pallishree Mela organisers as well as outside vendors have been asked to wind up their activities.

Dhenkanal Laxmi Puja, which began on Kumar Purnima, will conclude on October 27. The town is dotted with around 8 puja mandaps which attract large crowds.

The vibrant decoration, colourful gates and exquisite puja mandaps have become a major attraction for people not only from Dhenkanal but also from neighbouring districts of Jajpur, Cuttack and Angul.

This year, each puja mandaps is preparing cooked food to be distributed among the devotees. Police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth observance of the festival.

On Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited Dhenkanal to witness Laxmi Puja. Accompanied by Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs minister Krushna Chandra Patra and MP Rudra Narayan Pany, he went around the mandaps. Later in the evening, he attended the platinum jubilee function of Mahavir Puja Mandap.