60,000 people to be shifted in Jajpur district in view of cyclone Dana, says collector

JAJPUR: The Jajpur administration on Wednesday said it is prepared to evacuate around 60,000 people residing in vulnerable areas before the cyclone makes landfall.

Jajpur collector P Anvesha Reddy said the district administration has kept ready at least 29 cyclone shelters. Arrangements have been made to protect lives and property.

“Apart from 29 cyclone shelters, an additional 346 school buildings have been identified as temporary shelters where people will be housed after evacuation,” said the collector. She visited some blocks of the district to oversee the preparedness of the local administration for the impending cyclone.

Later during a meeting at the collectorate, Reddy directed officials to ensure food, safe drinking water, medicines, electricity are available at the cyclone centres. She also instructed the officials to make arrangements for women in the cyclone shelters where women police will be deployed for safety and security.

The collector said the child development project officers (CDPOs) of 10 blocks in the district have prepared a list of pregnant women who are expected to deliver in a fortnight. All these women are being shifted to the nearby hospitals by their respective anganwadi and ASHA workers in order to avoid any difficulty during the calamity.

Three each of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are stationed in Binjharpur, Bari and Dasarathpur blocks in the district for rescue and rehabilitation, Reddy informed.