Cyclone Dana: Union min Ashwini Vaishnaw asks railway officials to ensure minimal train service disruption

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness of East Coast Railway (ECoR) and South Eastern Railway (SER) for Cyclone Dana and said all steps are being taken to make sure that there is minimum disruption of train services.

While more than 200 trains have been cancelled till October 27 in view of the impending cyclone, the minister advised that care must be also taken to ensure passengers are not subjected to major inconvenience.

Railway sources said, round-the-clock war rooms have been set up at Bhubaneswar, Garden Reach (Kolkata) and divisional offices of Khurda Road, Visakhapatnam, Sambalpur, Chakradharpur, Adra, Ranchi, Kharagpur and Balasore.

Specialised teams have been positioned for the swift restoration of tracks, signalling systems, and electrification at various locations, including Soro, Jaleswar and other important stations. Diesel locomotives have also been kept on standby to ensure train operations if power outages occur.

A railway spokesperson said more than 600 staff have been deployed at strategic locations like Bhojudih, Bokaro Steel City, Soro, Nimpura, Adra, Rajgoda, Bachhrawan, Kendua, Kalaghar, Tapang, Chhatarpur, Palasa, Hindol Road, Radhakishorepur, Kenduapada, Raghunathpur and Haridaspur with adequate stock of restoration materials.

“Relief vans, 49 heavy machinery, seven trolleys and other equipment have been kept on standby to respond to any emergency. A seven-coach scratch rake has been assembled for carrying relief materials or other requirements, and positioned at Kharagpur. Tower wagons have been arranged and placed at Balasore, Datan, Kharagpur, Rupsa and Haldia,” he said.

Stations along the Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam corridor are being closely monitored due to the red alert issued for coastal areas. Adjoining divisions, including Chakradharpur and Adra are also on high alert along with Kharagpur division. A close watch is being maintained over railway bridges, tracks, yards, and signalling systems to prevent damage from heavy rain and flooding.

Adequate arrangements for food and medicines are being made at all important stations in order to cater the trains which might be controlled due to the cyclone, sources said.

Help Desk Nos

Puri 8926100356

Khurda road 8926100215

Bhubaneswar 8114382371

Cuttack 8114382359

Paradip 8114388302

Jajpur Keonjhar Road 8114382342

Bhadrak 8114382301

Palasa 8114382319

Berhampur 8114382340