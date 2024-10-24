Odisha, West Bengal ramp up precautionary measures as cyclone 'Dana' nears; evacuate lakhs

The CM reviewed the preparedness for the cyclone with the collectors of Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Khurda and Jajpur districts. The chief minister told mediapersons that so far three lakh persons from low-lying areas of these districts have been shifted to the nearest cyclone shelters. All the identified persons will be shifted to cyclone shelters within the next few hours, he added.

Similarly, 2338 pregnant women from vulnerable places have also been shifted to the nearest hospitals and other safe places. The chief minister has asked the district collectors to expedite the evacuation process.

Evacuated people from the vulnerable areas have been accommodated in 7285 shelters including 842 cyclone shelters and 6443 temporary shelters opened by the government. He directed the district collectors to ensure that people in the cyclone shelters were provided cooked food regularly. Police would be deployed in cyclone shelters for the security of the people.

Reviewing the preparedness, the chief minister asked the district collectors to ensure 100 per cent evacuation, zero casualties, uninterrupted power supply to hospitals, and sufficient stock of kerosene and diesel in the affected areas. He also emphasised on sanitation in the cyclone shelters. He reiterated that care should also be taken to ensure clean toilets in the cyclone shelters.

The chief minister also reviewed the preparedness for the restoration of power and drinking water supply after the cyclone. He said that additional teams should be deployed for the repair of power transformers after the cyclone to restore electricity. The government has deployed 19 NDRF, 51 ODRAF and 220 fire service teams for relief and rescue operations in the 11 districts. Besides, 157 platoon police, 92 medical and 58 veterinary teams have been deployed in the vulnerable areas.

