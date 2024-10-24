People wary of theft, refuse to move from villages in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as a cyclone is heading fast towards the state, people from vulnerable areas of Jagatsinghpur district are wary of shifting to shelters fearing theft of their property back home.

Sources said incidents of theft and robbery are on rise in Erasama, Kujang, Paradip, Balikuda, Naugaon and other areas of the district. It has been causing apprehensions among villagers who are wary of leaving behind their belongings.

In the last six months, around 200 theft cases have been reported from the areas. In addition to burglaries at homes, thieves chopped and stole four sandalwood trees from temples and other locations. Idols, gold ornaments and cash were also stolen from eight to 10 temples in the areas.

Gaurang Pradhan, a prawn farm owner from Kalabedi village, said, “I have invested heavily in my prawn farm, with fishing nets, generators and prawn stock. But there is no safety provided by either the police or administration. Due to the threat of dacoits, we are not willing to leave our prawn farms and take shelter in cyclone shelters.”

Similarly, Srimati Nayak of Sankha village, located near the sea, said, “We don’t have a cyclone shelter nearby. The administration has advised us to go to Siali cyclone shelter, which is 3 km away. I have household items like gas cylinders, gold ornaments and a motor pump. My family members are reluctant to leave the house for three days.”

Sarpanch of Goda panchayat Biswokalayani Nayak said around 15 to 20 dacoity cases have been reported from the panchayat recently.

“People, especially women, are not willing to shift to cyclone shelters due to lack of safety back home. We have somehow convinced them that the evacuation is meant for their safety,” she said.

This apart, the poor condition of cyclone and temporary shelters such as schools is deterring people from seeking refuge in the facilities.The administration had identified 938 villages as cyclone-prone in eight blocks of the district. However, in villages like Jhatipari, Deokani and others in Erasama, located just 1 km from the sea, there are no cyclone shelters. Jagatsinghpur SP Bhawani Shankar Udgata said around 20 platoons of police are patrolling the villages. “There is no provision to safeguard the homes of evacuated people. People have been instructed to lock their houses and leave,” he said.