Shelters ready in Puri in view of cyclone Dana, stress on zero casualty

PURI: As the cyclone is nearing Odisha, the district administration has asked all departments concerned to take steps for ensuring zero casualty.

Senior officials have been deployed in all 11 blocks of the district to monitor preparedness for the storm and rescue and relief operations. As many as 179 multipurpose cyclone shelters along with 336 general ones have been stocked with food, drinking water, baby food and generator sets. Residents of 89 Tsunami-prone villages in low-lying areas along Chilika lake and the coast have been alerted.

This apart, 200 volunteers have been deployed to assist in relief operations. Two teams of ODRAF and NDRF have also been deployed in vulnerable areas. As many as 29 special relief and rescue boats have been deployed in such areas.

Sources said habisyalis have been instructed not to visit Srimandir on Thursday and Friday. The Sun temple at Konark will remain closed on the two days. Official sources said as many as 856 women with advanced pregnancy have been shifted to nearest hospitals.

Puri collector Siddharth Shankar Swain advised people not to panic. In the meanwhile, almost all tourists have left Puri town. Over 3,000 deep sea fishing boats have been anchored and fishermen not to venture into the sea. Till filing of the report, the sky over the district remained thick overcast.