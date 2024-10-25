BJP, BJD mobilise resources to help people in cyclone-affected areas

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP has opened a control room in the state office of the party here to assist people in cyclone-affected areas.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal told reporters that the control room will operate round-the-clock till post-cyclone situations improved and normalcy returned in areas likely to be affected by the storm. People in need of any assistance may contact through helpline number 0674-2393984.

He said functionaries of the party especially from BJP Yuva Morcha will manage the control room and assist people through their local administration. Additionally, the local BJP leaders and workers will also reach out to the affected people.

Samal said the party has so far received 128 complaints and their grievances have been ventilated to government officials concerned for early resolutions. BJP workers are in full readiness in 10 coastal districts likely to be impacted by cyclone Dana. They have been instructed to assist the local administration in rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations, he added.

The BJD also released helpline numbers for the people and mobilised party leaders and workers, including elected representatives to provide necessary assistance to people affected by the cyclone.

The party has issued helpline phone numbers – 9937057528 and 8984303534. The party said its workers and leaders are ready to extend all necessary help in areas likely to be affected by the cyclone.