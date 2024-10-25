Odisha: CBC roped in to uprgrade skills of govt employees

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday roped in the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) and Karmayogi Bharat for upgrading work skills and competence of its employees.

The collaboration will enhance the capacity building framework for government employees by focusing on several critical areas. As per the tripartite agreement, all state government departments and employees will be onboarded onto the iGOT platform and a competency passbook will be developed for them.

The iGOT is an online training platform launched under Mission Karmayogi to enhance the skills of civil servants. It will support in conducting activities, competence exercises and identifying and publishing learning resources on the iGOT platform besides assisting the state in identifying content developers and fostering dynamic collaboration between state and central governments.

Director general of Gopabandhu Academy of Administration G Mathi Vathanan said the collaboration is a significant step towards enhancing the operational efficiency of the state’s training institutions and aligning the state-level training programmes with the national objectives of Mission Karmayogi.

“The agreement will play a pivotal role in the transformation of governance in Odisha by improving the quality and scope of training for government employees. The initiative will lay a strong foundation for a capable and empowered administrative machinery to realise the state’s vision of a Viksit Odisha,” he said.

The agreement was signed by the DG of Gopabandhu Academy and member (HR) of CBC R Balasubramaniam in the presence of chief secretary Manoj Ahuja. Secretaries and nodal officers (capacity building) of all departments were present.