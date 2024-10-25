Odisha: Hundreds of fledglings die in heronry, Bhitarkanika village roads submerged

KENDRAPARA: Hundreds of fledglings died and several bird nests were destroyed inside Bhitarkanika national park of Kendrapara district owing to heavy wind and incessant rains in the impact of cyclone Dana on Thursday.

Assistant Chief Conservator of forest (ACF) Manas Dash said the bird census last month had reported the presence of around 1.30 lakh birds belonging to 10 species inside Bhitarkanika.

“An uneasy calm now prevails inside the national park owing to death of a large number of chicks in Mathadiaprasad, Durgaprasaddia and Laxmiprasaddiha forest areas. More than 14 species of resident birds like Little Cormorant, Median Egret, Large Egret, Little Egret and Purple Heron etc., had laid eggs during the monsoon season,” he said.

Abundant fish in the river and creeks and distance from human habitation makes Bhitarkanika a suitable congenial breeding ground for thousands of birds, the forest officer said. “Many mangrove and other trees housed thousands of baby birds. The nests were large and made of reeds piled together, set on a foundation of water weeds protecting the eggs from getting wet. But the cyclonic storm destroyed many nests. Such was the intensity of the winds that many fledglings including their nests were blown away,” he added.

Meanwhile, incessant rains due to the impact of the cyclone have raised concerns about crocodiles and snakes entering the villages inside Bhitarkanika. “Crocodiles often enter the village ponds and roads during floods and cyclones. The reptiles prefer calm waters and the torrential winds and waves of rivers force them to come out of the water bodies in search of quieter places. The Forest department has formed 10 teams for safety of people and rescue of reptiles in cyclone-prone areas in case the need arises. Nets, wires and other instruments have been provided to catch the reptiles,” Dash informed.

He said the village roads, owing to incessant rains on the day, were inundated with knee-deep water raising apprehensions of crocodile intrusion into the villages. “We have advised residents to be alert as crocodiles in flooded roads can often be mistaken as floating debris. So far, no reports of crocodiles attacking people have been reported,” the ACF informed.

Satabhaya sarpanch Prasana Patida said villagers residing in and around Bhitarkanika are spending sleepless nights over fear of poisonous snakes slithering into their homes for the last two days.