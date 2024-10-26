2,211 women give birth amidst Cyclone Dana

BHUBANESWAR: At least 2,211 pregnant women gave birth when cyclone Dana was raging outside. Eighteen women delivered twins.

The Health and Family Welfare department on Friday said 34,800 pregnant women were identified in 14 districts of whom, 9,877 were due to deliver this week. A total of 4,859 women were transferred to Maa Gruhas. While 1,858 delivered normally, C-section was carried out on 343 women.

The department said three additional director-level officers have been deployed to assist the district public health and chief medical officers in Keonjhar, Bhadrak and Balasore for handling patients.

Besides, 28 doctors have been deployed and all the health centres stocked with adequate medicines and anti-snake venom.