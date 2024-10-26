Government's Odisha Yatri app to take on Ola and Uber

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to provide better and more affordable alternatives to private operators like Ola and Uber and promote sustainable urban mobility, the state government is all set to launch its own ride-hailing platform Odisha Yatri soon.

The service provided though a mobile app will offer non-AC and AC minicab, sedan and XL cab services, and extend inter-city rides, rentals, and scheduled services in phases. It will be powered by the open network for digital commerce (ONDC).

Principal secretary of Housing and Urban Development Usha Padhee said Odisha Yatri will operate on a zero commission model, eliminating middlemen and ensuring a no-commission basis for all transactions. Besides ensuring direct payment to drivers, it will enhance transparency and offer affordable pricing for travellers.

Drivers will get to keep 100 per cent of their ride earnings while passengers will also benefit a lot as they can avail the services at competitive cost in a seamless manner, she said.

Odisha Yatri will accommodate special needs like disability-friendly vehicles, pet-friendly trips, and extra luggage, making it inclusive for all. Drivers can join the online platform at no cost after completing a simple verification process.

Officials said one of the primary objectives of the platform is to create a balanced ecosystem where drivers can earn more while customers pay less. This integrated mobility platform will empower drivers while providing a seamless and convenient travel experience for passengers across the state.

Odisha Yatri will also facilitate the onboarding of all the ticketing facilities to promote tourism and increase the footfall in the iconic sites. The platform is also expected to help the dignitaries during the ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas’ scheduled to be held in January.

On Thursday, a preparatory meeting was held for successful implementation of the initiative. Among others, Transport commissioner Amitav Thakur and senior officers from Housing and Urban Development and Commerce and Transport departments were present at the meeting.