Railways ministry sanctions Rs 12 crore for Paralakhemundi station in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Paralakhemundi station in Gajapati district is all set to get a facelift. The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 12 crore for the development of the station under the Amrit Station scheme.

Strategically located near the Andhra Pradesh border, Paralakhemundi is separated from the neighbouring town of Pathapatnam by Mahendra Tanaya. The town is well-connected via state highway-4 and national highway-326A, linking key areas within Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The proposed development plan for Paralakhemundi railway station includes a new building covering 1,375 sq m, featuring a commercial area of 72 sq m. It will have a 12 mtr wide foot over bridge, providing single-span access between platform 1 and 2.

Sources said, the circulating area spanning 14,326.9 sq m is being developed as part of the project apart from a well-planned parking area of 2711.9 sq m, a new premium toilet block of 104 sqm, a premium lounge and both first and second-class waiting halls.

“So far, the project has achieved 80 per cent physical progress,” said an official.