Braving cyclone, Ambulance staff carry woman to health centre

BHUBANESWAR: Two employees of 108 ambulance service who went out of their way to help an injured patient reach a health centre safely amidst cyclonic rains and even returned the money her attendant accidentally dropped in the vehicle have emerged as heroes.

The Good Samaritans, 28-year-old Manas Mallik and 36-year-old Nakula Charan Mallik of Kendrapara district, have come in for praise from the state government as well as the people.

In the early hours of Friday, when Kendrapara witnessed heavy rainfall under the impact of cyclone Dana’s landfall, Sanjaya Rout of Kathuaganda village under Rajnagar block called up the 108 ambulance service to take his relative Itishree Rout to hospital. She had sustained injuries on her back after a broken tree branch fell on her. She had slipped while stepping outside her house to check the cyclone damage.

The 108 ambulance attached to Rajnagar community health centre (CHC) responded and the vehicle reached the area around 7.45 am. However, as the approach road to the village was blocked due to fallen trees, the ambulance had to stop two km from the patient’s home.