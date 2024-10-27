India to have tech-driven weather forecasting network in two years

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the need for robust infrastructure for accurate weather forecast, the Ministry of Earth Sciences has expedited the process to install three more Doppler weather radars in Odisha soon to ensure accuracy.

The state-of-the-art long range radars will be installed at Balasore, Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar. While two S-band radars to be installed at Balasore and Sambalpur can track up to a radius of around 500 km, an X-band radar with a range of 100 km radius will be positioned in the capital city.

The three Doppler radars are among the 32 sophisticated weather radars which will be installed across the country. Bhubaneswar is among the five cities where the radars are being installed. The Odisha government had earlier provided land and sanctioned Rs 17 crore for construction of buildings (G plus four) for the Doppler radars at the three places.

Director general of IMD Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said various meteorological, hydrological and aviation data generated from Doppler weather radars are extremely useful to the forecasters.

“The supply orders have been placed recently. As the installation will take around a year, the radar stations are expected to be ready before the monsoon season next year. The new radars will help forecast the intensity and location of cyclonic events and their future path,” he told The New Indian Express.

The national weather forecaster is also setting up test beds in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh to better understand the processes that lead to the formation of thunderstorms and heavy monsoon rains which could eventually help improve forecasts. High wind speed recorders at 10 places in the state including Gopalpur, Balasore, Puri, Paradip, Chandabali, Bhubaneswar, and Keonjhar will also be installed soon.