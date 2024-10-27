India to have tech-driven weather forecasting network in two years

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the need for robust infrastructure for accurate weather forecast, the Ministry of Earth Sciences has expedited the process to install three more Doppler weather radars in Odisha soon to ensure accuracy.
The state-of-the-art long range radars will be installed at Balasore, Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar. While two S-band radars to be installed at Balasore and Sambalpur can track up to a radius of around 500 km, an X-band radar with a range of 100 km radius will be positioned in the capital city.
The three Doppler radars are among the 32 sophisticated weather radars which will be installed across the country. Bhubaneswar is among the five cities where the radars are being installed. The Odisha government had earlier provided land and sanctioned Rs 17 crore for construction of buildings (G plus four) for the Doppler radars at the three places.
Director general of IMD Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said various meteorological, hydrological and aviation data generated from Doppler weather radars are extremely useful to the forecasters.
“The supply orders have been placed recently. As the installation will take around a year, the radar stations are expected to be ready before the monsoon season next year. The new radars will help forecast the intensity and location of cyclonic events and their future path,” he told The New Indian Express.
The national weather forecaster is also setting up test beds in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh to better understand the processes that lead to the formation of thunderstorms and heavy monsoon rains which could eventually help improve forecasts. High wind speed recorders at 10 places in the state including Gopalpur, Balasore, Puri, Paradip, Chandabali, Bhubaneswar, and Keonjhar will also be installed soon.
“We are collaborating with IITs, NITs and research institutions for joint development of tools to expand the observational network. IMD will also use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning and upgrade its high-performance computing systems to improve weather prediction capabilities which will ultimately lead to accuracy,” Mohapatra said.
Odisha now has only two radars at Paradip and Gopalpur, which are not advanced. While the radar at Paradip is unable to capture detailed contrasting pictures, the one installed by ISRO at Gopalpur often develops snags due to irregular maintenance. Paradip, the IMD’s first radar station in Odisha, also lacks clarity.
Weather experts said as the cyclones are becoming a regular feature in Odisha in recent years, the state needs a robust network to forecast weather besides disaster-resilient infrastructure to protect loss of life and property. Apart from the high-definition radars, installation of high-speed wind recorders, storm surge measurement equipment and automatic weather stations are the need of the hour.
The IMD DG said the weather forecasting network in the country will soon undergo a complete overhaul for which the Union government has already approved Mission Mausam with a budget outlay of Rs 2,000 crore to develop cutting-edge weather surveillance technologies and systems, install next-generation radars and satellites with advanced instrument payloads and high-performance computers in two years.
“The mission aims to make India weather ready and climate smart. Fifty more Doppler radars and other sophisticated and advanced observational equipment will be installed across the country. This will exponentially enhance the country’s weather and climate observations, understanding, modelling and forecasting, leading to better, more useful, accurate and timely services,” Mohapatra added.