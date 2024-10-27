Odisha horror: Woman’s body found in wagon of goods train

JHARSUGUDA: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday recovered the body of a woman from the wagon of a goods train at Belpahar Opencast Mine (BOCM) rail coal siding no 3 under Lakhanpur mines area.

The body, stuffed in a gunny sack, was found during a routine inspection by RPF personnel. The train, which departed from Akaltara siding in Chhattisgarh had stopped at Raigarh and Lajkura before arriving at Belpahar at around 6 am. When the RPF personnel inspected its wagons, they came across a gunny sack in wagon no NWR 22111095423. The personnel promptly notified the station master, who then alerted local law enforcement authorities of the matter.

SDPO James Toppo, additional tehsildar Kaushik Meher along with GRP, RPF and a forensic team arrived at the spot. The body of the woman, aged around 37 years, was removed from the wagon at around 3.30 pm. The woman, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was dressed in a brown saree and red and green bangles. She was wearing bangles, a ring, a silver chain and the body had a tattoo that read ‘BMKS’ on the left arm. The body bore injury marks. Authorities suspect the body may have been dumped in the train to conceal evidence. Given the train’s origin, officials believe she could be a resident of Chhattisgarh.

Jharsuguda GRP registered an unnatural death (UD) case, and sent the body for postmortem.

“The postmortem report will provide further clarity on the cause of death,” said GRP officer-in-charge Santosh Kumar Mirdha. Investigation is on.