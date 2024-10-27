Over 58K affected by cyclone Dana in Jajpur district

JAJPUR: Cyclone Dana accompanied by torrential rains has affected around 58,710 people under 10 blocks and two urban local bodies of the district, informed Jajpur collector P Anvesha Reddy on Saturday.

Speaking to the media after holding a review meeting of all block development officers (BDOs), tehsildars and field-level officers, Reddy said of the affected people 46,986 are adults and the rest children. “However, no casualty has been reported,” she added.

“As many as 1,214 kutcha houses have been damaged in the district. Of them, 876 are partly damaged while 38 are severely damaged. Only two kutcha houses have been damaged completely. The remaining damaged kutcha houses were used as cowsheds,” the collector said.

According to a preliminary report on crop loss incurred due to the storm, a total 21,709 hectare of farmland has been affected of which paddy crops grown on 15,273 hectare land were lost. While 6,096 hectare non-paddy crops have been affected, vegetable crops grown on 340 hectare land are damaged due to the torrential rainfall under the impact of the cyclone, Reddy informed.

Dasarathpur block recorded the highest rainfall of 196 mm while Bari block recorded 146 mm rains.