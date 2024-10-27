Power supply restored to 92 pc consumers: Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday said power supply was restored to over 92 per cent consumers in the three districts affected by cyclone Dana.

“About 22.84 lakh consumers experienced blackout due to the storm. However, power was restored to 92 pc consumers in the affected districts by 7.30 pm on the day,” said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

He said power infrastructure of Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts bore the maximum impact of the storm. “Principal secretary to Energy department Hemant Sharma was deputed to Kendrapara when restoration works commenced. While supply to about 95 pc consumers was restored by the evening, efforts are on to complete the rest by tonight,” he said.

Similarly, power supply was restored to 81 pc consumers in Balasore.

Work took a hit in Bhadrak due to the incessant rain and waterlogging. So far, 77 pc restoration has been completed and work is on to finish the rest. More teams have been moved from Kendrapara to Bhadrak to speed up power supply.