Bombs hurled at Odisha's Ganjam deputy sarpanch’s house and supporters amid political dispute

BERHAMPUR: Political violence has again been reported from Ganjam district where bombs were hurled at the house of a naib sarpanch and a few of his supporters in Sanakhemundi and Digapahandi blocks on Saturday night.

A few miscreants hurled bombs at the house of Moulabhanja naib sarpanch Bitu Sethy at Nuagada village in Sanakhemundi block. Though the exact reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained, it is alleged to be linked to Bitu’s enmity with the sarpanch of Moulabhanja Barsa Sethy. Bitu and Barsa were at loggerheads for some days.

The dispute intensified after Bitu brought a no-confidence motion against Barsa. Bitu, on October 18, submitted a letter, signed by 15 ward members of the panchayat, to Berhampur sub-collector in which he accused Barsa of corruption.

On the other hand, Barsa on October 24 submitted a letter to the sub-collector and Sanakhemundi BDO terming the allegations levelled against her as baseless. She claimed the signatures of the panchayat’s ward members on Bitu’s letter were fake.

In the other incident, bombs were hurled at Bitu’s supporters on the Digapahandi-Padmanavpur road. The supporters, who were on motorcycles escaped unhurt and reached the Digapahandi bus stand where two more bombs were hurled at them. A couple of Bitu’s supporters were injured.