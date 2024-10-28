Cops directed to wear bodycams in Bhubaneshwar police stations to ensure transparency

BHUBANESWAR: Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh on Sunday directed the reception desk in-charge of all police stations in the capital city to wear body cameras to ensure accountability and transparency in policing.

The direction comes in wake of the alleged assault on an army officer and his fiancee in Bharatpur police station which sparked nationwide outrage.

Sources said body cameras have been provided to 15 police stations in the city on a pilot basis. The audio-video recordings of each device will be stored for a month and deleted if there is no further requirement.

The standard operating procedure (SOP) to use the cameras has been prepared. Police personnel were also provided training on how to use the devices, including storing data and downloading it.

Singh said, “The body cameras will assist us in monitoring the behaviour of cops towards people visiting police stations. This will help maintain transparency and accountability. The cameras will also enable police to record the behaviour of any visitor if he/she acts in an unruly way.”

He further said cops have been sensitised to be polite, sympathetic and act according to the law while attending to the visitors at police stations.

If the body cameras are found to be effective, similar devices will be provided to the remaining police stations in the city. Sources said police are also planning to procure next-gen body cameras in the coming days.

Currently, there are 28 police stations here and each have a reception desk where a constable or an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) ranked officer is assigned to perform the duties.

The personnel manning the reception desks attend to the visitors first and as per the requirement, guide them to either meet the DCO or any other senior officer who is available.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra said the body cameras will deliver real-time alerts to the police control room and help them improve their response. “We are in the process to upgrade our body camera system. The live feed of police personnel at the reception desks and the diary charge officers will be shared with the police control room to monitor all the activities,” he said.

In 2017, traffic police personnel in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack were provided 240 body cameras. These cameras were introduced after several unpleasant incidents were reported between traffic personnel and commuters of the twin city.