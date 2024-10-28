Cyclone Dana takes its toll on guesthouse at Odisha's Habalikathi

KENDRAPARA: Tidal waves formed in the impact of cyclone Dana has left the seaside guesthouse at Habalikathi beach under Rajnagar block within Bhitarkanika national park severely damaged.

Days after churning in the Bay of Bengal, the cyclone made a landfall at Habalikathi beach on October 25 midnight submerging the nine-room guesthouse.

Assistant Chief Conservator of Forest (ACF) Manas Dash said the Forest department had in 2018 built the guesthouse along with a watch tower, water tank and four rooms for the staff at a cost of Rs 2 crore. “However, the recent cyclone damaged the guesthouse and made it inhabitable,” he added.

Habalikathi attracts many tourists round the year, Dash said.

“The guesthouse located amidst casuarina and mangrove trees is a lovely place to stay. Several wild animals like hyena, spotted deer, wild boar, red jungle fowl etc can be spotted here. The sea is also the abode of many dolphins,” he added.

The forest officer further said that hundreds of trees were uprooted in the effect of the storm.

“The guesthouses at Dangamal also suffered substantial damage. We are now assessing the damage caused and will begin renovation works soon,” he added.