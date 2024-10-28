Decapitated body of Rourkela steel plant employee found on railway tracks

ROURKELA: The decapitated body of Basudev Pradhan, a 51-year-old employee of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), was discovered on railway tracks on Monday.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, raising questions of whether it was an accident, suicide, or foul play. Trade union leaders at RSP have called for a thorough investigation

The body was located between the pipe plant and Hot Strip Mill-2 of RSP and was recovered by the Tangarpali police and sent for a post-mortem examination.

Pradhan, a master technician in the heavy maintenance (electrical) department, did not have his vehicle near the site, an area that is typically not frequented by employees crossing the tracks.