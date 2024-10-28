Maharashtra tiger relocated to Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve to boost big cat gene pool

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Sunday set the ball rolling for the ambitious tiger relocation project in Similipal landscape with arrival of the first big cat from Maharashtra.

“The female tiger has been brought from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR). The translocation project to supplement the existing tiger population in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) is a significant step towards conservation of big cats in Odisha,” said Forest and Environment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia.

After being tranquillised on Saturday, the big cat from TATR travelled around 900 km in a special transport vehicle to reach Similipal. Two teams comprising officials and staff of Similipal and members of rapid response team escorted the vehicle. Sources said the tiger was supposed to be brought by October 23. However, the plan was delayed due to multiple reasons including cyclone Dana. “The tiger will remain in observation for the night. It will be soft-released to the special enclosure created in the core area of the tiger reserve on Monday,” said PCCF (wildlife) Susanta Nanda.

Nanda, also the Chief Wildlife Warden, said the two-hectare enclosure in the core of Similipal south division and free from any kind of human intervention, will be the place where the big cat will be kept for next one to two weeks before being released into the tiger reserve.