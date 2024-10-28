NGT registers plea for enforcement of ban on firecrackers in seven cities of Odisha

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s East Zone bench has registered a petition seeking intervention against alleged inaction of the government on the orders of the Supreme Court and NGT imposing complete ban on firecrackers in the seven “non-attainment cities” of the state.
According to the petition, all Indian cities under the National Clean Action Plan (NCAP) have to meet National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). The plan to counter growing air pollution was made operational in 2018.
Of the 102 non-attainment cities identified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), seven from Odisha are Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Angul, Talcher, Balasore, Kalinganagar and Rourkela. In these cities, the ambient air quality does not meet NAAQS with respect to PM10 and PM2.
The petition has also called for ban on use of firecrackers during rituals of the Lord Jagannath in Puri, citing the major mishap during Chandan Yatra on May 29 this year. The blast of illegal and banned firecrackers had resulted in death of 15 people and caused severe injury to over 22 people, the petition alleged.
The petition filed by Aska-based environmental activist Sanjay Kumar Nayak through advocate Sankar Prasad Pani sought direction to the DGP and chief secretary to submit the records of action taken to enforce the direction of Supreme Court issued on October 29, 2021.
The chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri should also submit a report on steps taken to prohibit use of crackers during rituals, Nayak pleaded.
The NGT had also banned the use of firecrackers in all non-attainment cities on December 1, 2020 to prevent further deterioration of the air quality in all such cities. Even after the orders by NGT and Supreme Court, the situation has apparently changed little, the petition alleged.
Manufacturing of hazardous and harmful banned firecrackers in the garb of green crackers has continued within the state. Apart from Diwali there is rampant use of firecrackers in every occasion from Christmas to Zero Night and New Year eve, and marriage procession to immersion processions of Lord Ganesh, etc., the petition further alleged.