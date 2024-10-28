NGT registers plea for enforcement of ban on firecrackers in seven cities of Odisha

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s East Zone bench has registered a petition seeking intervention against alleged inaction of the government on the orders of the Supreme Court and NGT imposing complete ban on firecrackers in the seven “non-attainment cities” of the state.

According to the petition, all Indian cities under the National Clean Action Plan (NCAP) have to meet National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). The plan to counter growing air pollution was made operational in 2018.

Of the 102 non-attainment cities identified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), seven from Odisha are Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Angul, Talcher, Balasore, Kalinganagar and Rourkela. In these cities, the ambient air quality does not meet NAAQS with respect to PM10 and PM2.

The petition has also called for ban on use of firecrackers during rituals of the Lord Jagannath in Puri, citing the major mishap during Chandan Yatra on May 29 this year. The blast of illegal and banned firecrackers had resulted in death of 15 people and caused severe injury to over 22 people, the petition alleged.