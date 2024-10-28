Parab festival kicks off from Odisha's scenic Dudhari village

JEYPORE: National-level tribal festival ‘Parab’ was inaugurated at the scenic Dudhari village in Semiliguda block of Koraput district on Sunday.

To mark the beginning of the festival and the month-long celebrations across the region, Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka lit the ceremonial torch at the historic Molima temple in the presence of Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Koraput MLA Raghuram Macha, Pottangi MLA Ramachandra Kadam, collector V Keerthi Vasan and others. Special rituals were conducted at the shrine.

Following the lighting of the main torch, flames were given to representatives from other panchayat and blocks, symbolising the start of the celebrations at panchayat level. Each panchayat and block in the district will host cultural events throughout the month, showcasing the rich heritage and traditions of the tribal communities of Koraput.

On the occasion, a meeting was organised where speakers highlighted the different cultural aspects of the Parab festival and vowed to preserve the age-old tribal culture, tradition and language through the month-long event.

Earlier in the morning, the collector performed rituals at Nisanimunda village to seek permission to conduct the festival. The festivities will culminate in a grand celebration scheduled on December 14, 15 and 16. Cultural troupes from different states are scheduled to perform in the festival.