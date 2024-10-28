PM Modi hails Odisha’s heritage in Mann Ki Baat

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Odisha’s dance form, culture and heritage during his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Acknowledging the impact of Indian content creators in nation-building by raising awareness on various issues, Modi urged the youth and storytellers to involve famous monuments and heritage sites of the country while creating their content.

He also emphasised greater use of IT and AI tech in content creation. “The virtual reality (VR) tourism is getting famous these days. Through a virtual tour you can take a stroll through the Konark temple corridor, view the Ajanta caves or enjoy the ghats of Varanasi. Good to see that these VR animation marvels have been made by Indian creators,” he said.

After watching the places through VR, Modi said, many people want to visit these tourist places in reality. Virtual tours of a tourist destination can become a medium for creating curiosity in the minds of people.

As the demand for storytellers, writers, voice-over experts, musicians, game developers, and VR and AR experts is rising constantly, he advised content creators to expand their creativity.

“Who knows, the world’s next super hit animation might emerge out of your computer! The next viral game could be your creation,” he said.