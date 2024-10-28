Residents of Balasore's cyclone-hit areas allege inadequate relief despite receding floodwaters

BALASORE: Even as the water level of Budhabalanga river has started receding, residents of low-lying areas are worried about damage to their property and inadequate relief.

Sources said Budhabalanga river is flowing at 7.40 metre near Gobindpur against its danger level of 8.13 metres. Similarly, Jalaka river is flowing at 5.06 metre, below its danger level of 6.40 metre. However, those residing in low-lying areas of Remuna, Basta, Balasore Sadar, Khantapada, Oupada and Nilagiri blocks alleged they have not been provided adequate relief.

The affected residents were given cooked food and other essential items when they were accommodated at cyclone shelters. The residents said they were given flattened rice, jaggery and drinking water which will last a few days.

Bikartan Khilar and Debasmita So of Kasmila village in Haripur panchayat of Remuna block alleged they were not given any relief. Around 20,000 people in the block were affected by the cyclone. They said no official, be it from the block or the district headquarters visited the affected areas to assess the damage to property and standing crops.

The affected people said owing to poor drainage, low-lying areas of the cyclone-hit blocks are now waterlogged due to the ingress of excess water from Sono river at Kaptipada and Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district.

“We requested the district administration and field-level officers to visit the waterlogged areas of Sadar block and arrange free kitchen and relief for the affected people. The officers visited the cyclone shelters in several areas but skipped low-lying areas of the block,” rued Sumitra Das of Phuladi village in Sadar block.

Official sources said at least 20 quintal flattened rice had been given to people in Remuna block after the cyclone. Field officers will visit the affected areas and distribute relief soon. Balasore Sadar BDO Samarjeet Kar said people residing in low-lying areas will be given relief soon.