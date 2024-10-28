Scrub Typhus claims another life in Odisha's Bargarh

BARGARH: After a lull, Scrub Typhus claimed yet another life in Bargarh district.

The victim, Narayan Debata of Mahulpali village in Paikmal block, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bargarh on Saturday.

As per reports, Narayan was suffering from fever and got himself tested at the local primary health centre. However, the test result was negative for Scrub Typhus. As his condition did not improve, he was then taken to Padampur sub-division hospital and later referred to VIMSAR, Burla.

Narayan’s family instead of taking him to VIMSAR, shifted him to a private hospital in Bargarh where he tested positive for Scrub Typhus. He succumbed after two days of treatment at the hospital.

Bargarh CDMO Nirupama Sarangi said, “The patient was referred to VIMSAR, Burla but his family admitted him to a private hospital instead. We have issued a notice to all private hospitals to send samples of blood which test positive for Scrub Typhus. But we had not received the sample of the patient from the hospital.”