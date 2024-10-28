Squad model to scan Dana damage to enable timely release of relief assistance

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will follow a squad approach for assessment of damage done to houses and standing crops by Cyclone Dana to enable timely disbursement of relief assistance to affected households and farmers as per the norms of the state and national disaster response funds.

Sharing the government decision on post-flood damage assessment and relief measures on Sunday, deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said, damage assessment of private properties will be done immediately after the floodwaters recede.

“We are committed to a thorough and swift assessment of damage to private properties across various sectors. Composite teams will be deployed to ensure all affected households receive timely assistance as per SDRF/NDRF norms,” he said.

Singh Deo, also the minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, said the teams will comprise officials of different departments such as Revenue and Disaster Management, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment (including Horticulture), Fisheries and Animal Resources Development, and Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts.

Geo-tagged and time-stamped photographs of damaged houses, crop area and crop area under sand cast will be taken during assessment and preserved in the case records. In case of house damage, photo of the beneficiary concerned would be taken along with the damaged house in the background.