We must ensure corrupt officials have sleepless nights: Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said that all the departments must ensure that government officials involved in corruption should have sleepless nights due to the apprehension of getting caught at any movement and warned that dishonest practices will not be tolerated.

Speaking on the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week, Majhi said in many instances corrupt officials manage to keep themselves away from the anti-corruption agency's net.

"We must ensure that corrupt officials should live in a state of fear and realise that the government will not spare them. It must be ensured that such officials have a sense of nervousness that their act of corruption may surface at any moment and they could get arrested by Vigilance or any other agency," said Majhi.