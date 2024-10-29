25 years of super cyclone: The Black Friday still haunts but the human spirit moves on

ERASAMA (JAGATSINGHPUR): The memories of the Black Friday - the 29th of October in 1999 - still remain painfully vivid for survivors of one of the worst natural calamities that the country has ever faced. It has been 25 years since the Super Cyclone ripped through the coastal districts of Odisha, but the wrath and fury of nature is still visible in the remnants that lie scattered across the Erasama block of Jagatsinghpur district, the epicentre of the tragedy.

For Radharani Mandal, it still feels like yesterday. At the doorway of her modest thatched house along Jatadhari riverbank in Dahibar village under Erasama block, the 52-year-old shivers whenever she recounts the night that took the lives of 27 of her loved ones and nearly swept her entire village away.

“We were an extended family of 35 members then, but only eight survived. I lost my husband, parents-in-law, five brothers-in-law, five sisters-in-law, eight nephews and six nieces. The entire six-member family of one of my brothers-in-law and their house vanished without a trace,” she said.

Radharani and her only son were, however, saved by providence as they had gone to her parents’ house at Nandhara in Balikuda block to observe Kumar Purnima on the fateful night. “When I reached the village five days after the cyclone, barring a coconut and a palm tree, there was absolutely nothing left,” she recalls.

Surrounded by Jatadhari river from three sides, Dahibar was the worst hit with the highest 587 people and hundreds of cattle perishing in the super cyclone. Less than 100 people who could take shelter on the roof of a single-storey building in the middle of the village survived as the calamity killed almost 90 per cent of its residents.

A memorial of the victims now stands in the centre of the village. Every year on October 29, the villagers assemble at the memorial, lit diya and pray for the departed souls.

Srimanta Das, then a grocery shopkeeper, says, “My family and some neighbours climbed on to the roof of our building, clutching each other for life. I saw people and cattle being swept away. Bodies were found atop trees and farm land for kilometres. We waited for two days, soaked and freezing, until the water receded. When we finally came down, there was nothing left,” he recounts.

The 1999 Odisha (then Orissa) Super Cyclone, designated as BOB 06 by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and 05B by the US-based Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) was the most intense recorded tropical cyclone in the North Indian Ocean. Packing winds of up to 260 kmph, it made the landfall along the Jagatsinghpur coast with a strong storm surge as high as seven metre claiming more than 9,885 lives, including 8,119 from the district alone and damaging property worth Rs 6,228 crore in 12 districts. The Super Cyclone of 1999 left an indelible mark on Odisha’s landscape and psyche.