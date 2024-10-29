Odisha CM flags off 'Run for Unity' on National Unity Day

Reflecting on Sardar Patel’s contribution to India's unity, the Chief Minister said, “Sardar Patel's resolve and firm steps for the unity and integrity of the country are unparalleled. Sardar Patel dedicated himself to the unity of the country, laying the foundation for a unified India by integrating princely states, playing a pivotal role. He is thus called the Iron Man.”

"Inspired by his ideals, every citizen should pledge to work towards the unity and integrity of the country," he added.

Prominent figures at the event included Deputy Chief Minister Parvati Parida, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Higher Education and Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Panchayati Raj Minister Ravi Narayan Naik, Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, BJP state president Manmohan Samal, and several other distinguished personalities.