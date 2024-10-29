Odisha HC pulls up ADJ for condoning six-year delay in filing appeal by government officials

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has indicted the court of Additional District Judge, Chhatrapur for admitting an appeal filed against a lower court order after an inordinate delay of over six years.

“The Additional District Judge had categorically held that there were laches on the part of the revenue authorities in filing the appeal in time. Having observed so, the Additional District Judge could not have proceeded further to condone the delay in filing the appeal, as the finding of laches on the part of the revenue authorities itself makes it clear that no sufficient cause has been shown by the government functionaries for condonation of delay,” Justice KR Mohapatra said recently.

The court of Civil Judge (Senior Division), Chhatrapur, had declared the right, title, interest and confirmation of possession of a person over a land for issuance of Record of Rights (RoR) on June 30, 2015. The order also permanently restrained state functionaries from evicting and interfering with his possession over the property at Nuagada in Ganjam district’s Hinjili tehsil.