CM flags off ‘Run for Unity’ to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ marathon at the Kalinga Stadium here to mark the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).

The chief minister administered a pledge to the students and youth urging them to uphold national unity. Around 3,000 school children, hostel inmates and members of various sports organisations participated in the run. He also joined the run along with several ministers.

The chief minister said Sardar Patel’s resolve and firm steps for the unity and integrity of the country is unparalleled. Patel dedicated himself to the unity of the country, laying the foundation for a unified India by integrating princely states.

“Inspired by his ideals, every citizen should pledge to work towards the unity and integrity of the country,” Majhi said.

The ‘Run for Unity’, held on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is being organised this time on October 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on October 27, invited everyone to participate in the ‘Run for Unity’ event from October 29 onwards to promote national unity. This annual event was advanced in view of Diwali festival which falls on October 31 coinciding with Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary this year.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari, Higher Education and Sports minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Health minister Mukesh Mahaling, PanchayatiRaj minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, state BJP president Manmohan Samal, former state president Samir Mohanty and many other prominent figures participated in the run.