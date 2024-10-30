Cracker bursting time restricted to two hours on Diwali

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) on Tuesday issued advisory limiting the time for bursting firecrackers in the state to two hours - from 7 pm to 9 pm - on Diwali evening.

The Board further advised people to celebrate Diwali by lighting diyas and refrain from bursting series firecrackers and those generating noise of 125 dBA and more. “Only green firecrackers are allowed in open areas,” it stated while underlining that firecrackers should not be burst near garden, parks and silence zones such as within 100 metre radius of hospitals, educational institutions, courts and religious places.

“The Supreme Court has banned production and sale of crackers except green crackers. Uses of Barium and banned chemicals in firecrackers have also been prohibited,” the Board said. It cautioned people from bursting firecrackers on roads, busy traffic as well as near slums and establishments that are prone to catch fire.

“Children below 10 years of age are not allowed to burst sound generating firecrackers,” the guideline read further advising people to wear cotton clothes while bursting crackers.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the fire mishaps reported from different parts of the country, the Commissionerate Police also issued safety advisory for the traders and vendors granted temporary licence to open firecracker shops in the state capital for Diwali.

“Shopkeepers have been restricted from keeping more than 300 kg firecrackers. Besides, they have also been suggested to maintain a gap of three metre between two shops and follow other fire safety norms,” the city police said.

As many as 25 locations in the city have been identified to set up firecracker shops. Out of 465 applications submitted before police, around 200 had been allowed to open the temporary shops at the designated places as of Monday.

The Commissionerate Police also urged people to purchase the firecrackers from the certified shops at designated areas in the city. Sources said police have also launched crackdown against illegal firecracker godowns in the city and its outskirts.