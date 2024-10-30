Crop insurance delay: Farmers to stage rail roko

BARGARH: Farmers of Bargarh district on Tuesday announced to launch fresh protest over the delay in disbursal of crop insurance for the loss due to cyclone Michunag-induced rains last year.

Farmers of eight blocks of the district under the aegis of Odisha Rajya Krushak Sanghathan held a meeting in which it was decided that if the crop loss claims are not disbursed by November 15, they will observe rail roko on November 18.

The farmers alleged that in the report submitted to the government, the administration had mentioned that paddy crops over 41,000 hectare (ha) of land had suffered damage due to Michuang-induced rainfall. However, the insurance company has disbursed crop damage claims for only over 400 ha of land. Besides, as per guidelines, crop loss assessment should be done within 10-12 days and the insurance amount disbursed to farmers within 15 days. But a large number of farmers have still not received their insurance money. The government’s apathy and the insurance company’s indifference have pushed the farmers into a state of distress, they alleged.

Farmer leader Ramesh Mahapatra said, “We have given enough time to the state government and district administration but they are still not paying any heed to our concerns. This is our last ultimatum. If the government fails to act, we will adopt a new course of action to protest.”

Earlier in May this year, farmers had locked the office of Bargarh chief district agriculture officer for over one week over the delay in disbursal of crop insurance.

At the meeting, the farmers also held discussion over their demand of 300 units of free electricity for household use as promised during election campaign.