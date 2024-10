CUTTACK: A 60-year-old woman was crushed to death under the wheels of a Mo Bus in front of her husband at Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) here on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as Saraswati Gochhayat of CDA Sector-6 locality within Markat Nagar police limits. The bus driver has been detained.

Sources said after getting down the bus, Saraswati and her husband Laxman Gochhayat were heading to board another bus at the terminal to go to their relatives’ place at Balikuda in Gopalpur when the incident took place. The driver of the Mo Bus was reversing the vehicle when it hit the couple who were walking behind it. While Laxman had a narrow escape, Saraswati fell down and the bus ran over her chest.

“The driver of the Mo Bus has been detained and investigation is underway to ascertain under what circumstances the vehicle ran over the woman,” said a senior police officer.