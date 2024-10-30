Gajapati writes to ISKCON again opposing its US Rath Yatra plan

BHUBANESWAR: Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb has urged ISKCON not to host Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra violating the ‘well-established’ tradition at the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri.
The organisation has planned to hold both the festivals of the Trinity in Houston on November 3 and November 9 respectively.
In letters to the chairman of ISKCON governing body commission HH Guru Prasad Swami Maharaj and president of ISKCON temple at Houston HG Saranga Thakur Dasa, Gajapati stated that over the last many years he has been interacting with the organisation for holding Rath Yatra all across their centres in accordance with the prescription of scriptures and traditions of Srimandir.
“As per Skanda Purana, Rath Yatra can only be held from second day (Dwitiya) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Ashadha to the 12th (Dwadashi) or 13th (Trayodashi) day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Asadha, and not at any other time of the year,” he said.
After several rounds of discussions, the governing council of ISKCON India had passed a resolution on July 21,2021 that ISKCON centres will henceforth celebrate Rath Yatra according to the scriptures. “It is vital that festivals of Lord Jagannath, like the festivals of Lord Krishna, must be celebrated uniformly throughout the world and not only in India in accordance with scriptures and tradition,” he stated.
“It is absolutely inconceivable to celebrate the Lord’s birthday on any day as per our whims and convenience. Under no circumstance will any devotee of Shree Krishna ever think of celebrating Krishna Janmastami on any day of the year contrary to scriptures. Why are we then doing so in the case of Lord Jagannath,” Gajapati questioned.
He urged ISKCON to postpone the two festivals planned at Houston and hold them on the ‘tithis’ sanctioned by the scriptures.