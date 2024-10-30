Gajapati writes to ISKCON again opposing its US Rath Yatra plan

BHUBANESWAR: Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb has urged ISKCON not to host Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra violating the ‘well-established’ tradition at the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri.

The organisation has planned to hold both the festivals of the Trinity in Houston on November 3 and November 9 respectively.

In letters to the chairman of ISKCON governing body commission HH Guru Prasad Swami Maharaj and president of ISKCON temple at Houston HG Saranga Thakur Dasa, Gajapati stated that over the last many years he has been interacting with the organisation for holding Rath Yatra all across their centres in accordance with the prescription of scriptures and traditions of Srimandir.

“As per Skanda Purana, Rath Yatra can only be held from second day (Dwitiya) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Ashadha to the 12th (Dwadashi) or 13th (Trayodashi) day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Asadha, and not at any other time of the year,” he said.