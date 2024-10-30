Grandfather of five, 82-yr-old completes Master’s degree, has PhD plans

KENDRAPARA: An octogenarian of Kendrapara’s Rajkanika block has proved that age doesn’t matter when it comes to learning.

Gopinath Biswal of Meghapur village successfully completed his Master of Arts (MA) degree from Sambalpur University recently at the ripe age of 82 years.

“I am happy to have finally achieved what I always wanted to. If you have a passion for learning, age is never a hindrance,” said Biswal who is now a postgraduate in Odia.

A retired school teacher, Biswal is a father of four, two sons and as many daughters, and grandfather of five. During his four-decade-long career as a teacher, Biswal worked in many schools in Sambalpur and Kendrapara districts.

After passing Class VII, the octogenarian joined as a teacher in Dengasarga Ashram primary school at Sambalpur in 1959 with a monthly salary of only Rs 46. During his service period, he got his HSC, IA, BA and B.Ed degrees privately. He retired at the age of 58 in 2000 as a headmaster.

In 2022, Biswal enrolled in the MA (Odia) course of Sambalpur University through the Odisha State Open University and completed the programme recently.

The octogenarian said he is a voracious reader. “I always believed that I could be a postgraduate. I held on to this dream and enrolled myself in the MA course. Now I am a postgraduate. For me, age is just a number,” said Biswal who is also planning to pursue a PhD in Odia.

Biswal’s wife Laxmipriya said her husband had an interest in academics from the very beginning. “Our family always supported his interest. We all are very proud of him,” she said.

Former teacher of Rajkanika Kaliprasanna Nayak said Biswal has proved that nothing is impossible for a willing mind. He has become one of the oldest persons of the district to have completed post-graduation at the age of 82.

Showering praise on Biswal, former principal of Kendrapara Autonomous College Nandakishore Parida said pursuing education and getting a post-graduation degree at such an age is an inspiring act.