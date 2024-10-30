Hotel staff murders co-worker for not offering him fish curry in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a grisly incident, a hotel staff member allegedly killed his co-worker in the early hours of Wednesday, reportedly upset for not being served fish curry at dinner.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. at Maa Taradei Hotel near Damana, within Chandrasekharpur police limits.

According to the police, the deceased, Pitambar Jena (65) of Sorada in Ganjam, had been working as a manager at the hotel for many years. The accused, Binod Sahoo of Parjang, was employed as a cook.

Jena had fish curry for dinner on Tuesday night, but the dish was not offered to Sahoo.

Upset over the matter, Sahoo had a heated exchange with Jena, following which he attacked Jena with a paniki (cutting tool) around 4 a.m.