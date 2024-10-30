Indigenous transponders come to rescue of state’s fishermen during cyclone Dana

BHUBANESWAR: Vessel communication and support system (VCSS) with the indigenous transponder technology turned out to be a lifeline for fishermen community in the coastal villages during the recent cyclone Dana.
Official sources said more than 1,000 transponders have been installed in Odisha in the first phase under an initiative of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying in August.
Developed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the indigenous transponders were installed by New Space India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO under Department of Space (DoS).
A Fisheries department official said the technology has proved as a lifeline for the fishermen of Odisha by providing support to them during the cyclone that impacted the Odisha coast and the adjoining areas.
“After the office of the special relief commissioner issued a warning on October 20, based on the IMD’s bulletin, the advisories were issued on a real-time basis to the fishermen using the VCSS. This not only helped in saving the lives of fishermen out at sea but also helped in preventing damage to their resources,” he said.
The timing of the warning was significant, allowing fishermen to take necessary precautions before the cyclone made landfall. The broadcast messages were communicated in both English and Odia, ensuring that all fishermen could understand the severity of the situation.
Traditionally, authorities relied on very high frequency radio and phone calls to contact vessels, depending on boat owners to provide their exact locations. This method posed significant challenges, as locating mechanised trawlers in distant waters was often difficult. With the VCSS, officials could send a mass broadcast message to all vessels at sea, utilising satellites.
“This timely broadcast was a game-changer, prompting swift response and enabling the vessels to return to shore days before the cyclone hit. Around 126 boats from Paradip that were still in the sea after the warning could be monitored through this technology and brought back,” the official said.
Meanwhile, the ministry has planned to install one lakh VCSS in all 13 coastal states and UTs. Odisha is expected to get more than 5,000 transponders soon.