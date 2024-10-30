Indigenous transponders come to rescue of state’s fishermen during cyclone Dana

BHUBANESWAR: Vessel communication and support system (VCSS) with the indigenous transponder technology turned out to be a lifeline for fishermen community in the coastal villages during the recent cyclone Dana.

Official sources said more than 1,000 transponders have been installed in Odisha in the first phase under an initiative of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying in August.

Developed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the indigenous transponders were installed by New Space India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO under Department of Space (DoS).

A Fisheries department official said the technology has proved as a lifeline for the fishermen of Odisha by providing support to them during the cyclone that impacted the Odisha coast and the adjoining areas.

“After the office of the special relief commissioner issued a warning on October 20, based on the IMD’s bulletin, the advisories were issued on a real-time basis to the fishermen using the VCSS. This not only helped in saving the lives of fishermen out at sea but also helped in preventing damage to their resources,” he said.