Man, two nurses arrested for murdering wife with high dose of anaesthesia in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife by forcibly injecting her with a high dose of anaesthesia in the capital. Two women, both nurses, who had assisted the accused, Pradyumna Kumar, in the crime, have also been arrested.

The victim, Subhashree Nayak (26), died on October 28. Police classified the case as murder after receiving the post-mortem report.

In a bid to cover up the crime, Pradyumna, along with Roji Patra and Ejita Bhuyan, allegedly shifted Subhashree to Capital Hospital on Monday, claiming she had attempted suicide. Subhashree was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Pradyumna and Subhashree, who was a native of BJB Nagar, had married in 2020 after a love affair. Since the marriage, Pradyumna had allegedly been harassing and physically assaulting Subhashree, leading her to stay with her parents for the past six months.

Initial investigations revealed that Pradyumna, who had worked as a pharmacist at a private hospital, had quit his job a few months ago. Roji and Ejita were employed as nursing staff in separate private hospitals in the city.

Pradyumna met Ejita in 2023 and became acquainted with Roji the following year. He allegedly told the two women that his wife was torturing him, and the trio conspired to kill her, according to police.