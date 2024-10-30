Pregnant clerk loses baby after being ‘denied’ leave by CDPO

Subsequently, on being informed, Barsha’s relatives reached her office and rushed her to a private hospital. The doctors performed an ultrasound test and found that the baby had died in her womb.

In a video which went viral on social media, the CDPO was also seen arguing with Barsha’s relatives in her office. Barsha claimed that due to negligence on the part of the CDPO, she lost her baby. She also lodged a written complaint with the district collector demanding strict action against Snehalata on Monday.

Contacted, additional district magistrate (ADM), Kendrapara Nilu Mohapatra said after receiving the complaint, the administration has directed the district social welfare officer to investigate the matter and submit a report. “We will take necessary action after getting the inquiry report,” the ADM added.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said she spoke to the district magistrate of Kendrapara on the matter on Tuesday. She has directed a thorough investigation into the incident and sought an immediate report in this connection.

On the other hand, CDPO Snehalata refuted the allegations and said Barsha never approached her for leave. “The clerk also did not give any leave application. The video too has been doctored,” she claimed.