Two suffer serious burns in acid attack in Khaira

BALASORE: Two persons suffered critical burn injuries after being attacked with acid by a jewellery shop owner in Khaira area here on Tuesday.

The injured duo was identified as Ramchandra Padhi (40) and Damburudhar Mallick (50), both residents of Dalang village within Khaira police limits.

Police sources said Ramachandra and Damburudhar were engaged in a heated argument in front of the jewellery shop of Ashok Sahoo of Tudigadia. As the shop was packed with customers, Sahoo asked the duo to stop fighting and leave the spot. However, the duo started to hurl abuses at the shop owner.

Enraged, Sahoo brought a bottle of acid from his shop and threw it at Ramachandra and Damburudhar. The duo suffered serious burns and were rushed to nearby Soro community health centre by locals. Ramachandra was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

Khaira OIC Mousumi Mohanta said family members of the injured victims are yet to file a complaint in this connection. The accused jewellery shop owner has absconded after the incident.