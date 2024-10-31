Boy loses finger, parents allege sorcery

JEYPORE: The parents of an eight-year-old, who lost a finger on his left hand, raised a hue and cry alleging it was a fallout of black magic.

The incident occurred at Lanjiput village within Nandapur police limits where Debraj Hantal who was playing outside lost a finger. When he returned home with blood oozing from the left hand, his parents raised an alarm. A few villagers who rushed to the spot alleged they found some material used for black magic at Hantal’s house.

Debraj’s parents and the villagers rushed him to Nandapur for treatment. He was later shifted to Koraput medical college and hospital. On Wednesday morning the villagers found the missing finger hanging from an iron pole in the village following which Debraj’s parents registered a complaint at Nandapur police station. Police said the statement of the boy will be recorded as part of the probe.