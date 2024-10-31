Farmer electrocuted, two injured in Sambalpur village

SAMBALPUR: A 50-year-old farmer was electrocuted while two other sustained critical injuries after coming in contact with an electric trap set up for hunting wild boars at Badjharan village within Naktideul police limits on Wednesday.

While the deceased was identified as Bhakta Bandhu Nayak, those who were injured are Kishori Nayak of Nevarapal village and Basu Garia of Baunrapal village. The three of them were on their way to their farms when their motorcycle came in contact with the wire. While Bhakta died on the spot, Kishori and Basu were critically injured.

People nearby rushed them to Rairakhol sub-divisional hospital where Bhakta was declared brought dead. Following the incident, the family of the victims and the villagers accused police of conducting procedures in the absence of a magistrate and sending Bhakta’s body for autopsy without informing his family.

They demanded compensation and action against those responsible for setting the trap along with transfer of Nakatideul IIC. The villagers also threatened to stage a protest with Bhakta’s body if their demands are not met. SDPO, Prasanta Meher said, “The administration has paid Bhakta’s family `10,000 for cremation.”