MKCG ragging: five students barred from campus

BERHAMPUR: As many as five students of 4th year MBBS of MKCG medical college and hospital were barred from campus for six months for their alleged involvement in ragging 2nd year students.
The five are also likely to face legal action as the college authorities have lodged a police complaint against them. Last week, three second-year MBBS students had alleged harassment by their seniors. The parents of the students had lodged a complaint with the anti-ragging cell of National Medical Commission (NMC) which asked dean Prof Suchitra Dash to look into the matter.
The anti-ragging committee of the college had initiated a probe into the allegations levelled by the second year students.However,the committee in a meeting of all second and fourth year students could not reach any conclusion as no second year student came forward to confirm the allegation.
However, the three students who had alleged ragging by the seniors submitted a written complaint to the dean on Tuesday. The students did not identify themselves but named the five 4th year students who allegedly tortured them. On Wednesday, the dean asked the anti-ragging committee of the college to look into the matter.Accordingly the 15-member committee in a meeting held in the evening found the five 4th year students guilty. Soon after the meeting, the dean barred the entry of the five students into college campus. Besides,she also lodged a complaint with police on the basis of the report of the anti-ragging committee.
Prof Dash said henceforth the second year students would be accommodated separately in a hostel and strict vigil would be kept on the hostels on the campus. Sources said, on their promotion to second year, the students were lodged in separate hostels (1, 3 and 4) on the campus recently along with their seniors. Berhampur SP, Saravana Vivek M said a probe into the complaint lodged by the dean would be started against the five students.
Meanwhile, while the five 4th year students are absent from the campus, the parents of a second year student who had alleged ragging, took him home. The college authorities are trying to bring him back.