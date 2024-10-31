MKCG ragging: five students barred from campus

BERHAMPUR: As many as five students of 4th year MBBS of MKCG medical college and hospital were barred from campus for six months for their alleged involvement in ragging 2nd year students.

The five are also likely to face legal action as the college authorities have lodged a police complaint against them. Last week, three second-year MBBS students had alleged harassment by their seniors. The parents of the students had lodged a complaint with the anti-ragging cell of National Medical Commission (NMC) which asked dean Prof Suchitra Dash to look into the matter.

The anti-ragging committee of the college had initiated a probe into the allegations levelled by the second year students.However,the committee in a meeting of all second and fourth year students could not reach any conclusion as no second year student came forward to confirm the allegation.