Odia newspaper ‘Sarkar’ launched in capital city

BHUBANESWAR : New Odia newspaper ‘Sarkar’ and its digital platform were launched at a hotel in the city on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express Prabhu Chawla said the newspaper should aim at becoming the cornerstone of Odia journalism, dedicated to truth and transparency.

Chairman of Eastern Media Ltd Soumya Ranjan Patnaik said the importance of a newspaper is not judged by the number of pages but the quality of news.

Former chief secretary Bijay Patnaik said if the media works independently, it will be appreciated by people. Despite the spread of electronic and social media, importance of newspapers remains the same. It is the newspaper that investigates the truth and serves news to people.

Founder of Sarkar Jagdish Prasad Naik spoke about the vision behind launching of the newspaper and emphasised on its role in fostering a well-informed society. Chief editor Prakash Rath and editor Rabi Narayan Jena said the newspaper’s mission was to provide unbiased, insightful, and impactful news.

On the occasion, the founder of Sarkar presented the lifetime achievement award in journalism to Soumya Ranjan for his lifelong dedication to the field of journalism.