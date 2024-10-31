Odisha government to clamp down on vulgarity in jatra shows: Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR : After prohibiting obscene dance at bars, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Wednesday said such performances during ‘jatra’ shows will also not be allowed in the state.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Harichandan said a new rule will soon be brought in to prohibit vulgar dances in jatra shows. A meeting with the troupe owners will be held soon as the government has taken the matter seriously. “The state government has taken the matter very seriously, and is working on a new rule to prohibit vulgar dances in jatra shows. Such acts misinterpret the glorious Odia culture,” he said.

Interestingly, the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department has already prohibited vulgar and objectionable performances during jatra and melody shows in the state. Last year, the then BJD government had issued a direction to all district collectors to clamp down on obscene and vulgar dances and dialogues with ‘double meaning’ that are part of jatra and melody programmes. The department asked all district collectors and SPs to immediately take exemplary steps to curb such activities.