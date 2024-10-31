Odisha HC quashes single judge’s order on school merger

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday set aside a single judge’s order that had three years back quashed the state government’s decision for merger of schools having very low roll strength.

The division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice MS Raman held that the policy of rationalisation and consolidation cannot be considered to be violative of any statutory provision. “We do not agree with the reason assigned by the single judge that the policy decision is bad because roll strength of a school is criteria for consolidation/integration/upgradation of schools.”

On March 11, 2020, the School and Mass Education department had issued a notification for merger of nearly 16,000 schools. But on May 4, 2021, the single judge quashed the notification and directed the department to restore the position of the schools in question, as before, and provide necessary infrastructure for smooth running of the same.

The government filed an appeal challenging the order in 2021. Acting on it, a division bench issued an interim stay on the order.