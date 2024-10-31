Sarojini Sahoo gets Sarala Puraskar

BHUBANESWAR : The prestigious Sarala Puraskar was conferred on feminist writer Sarojini Sahoo for her novel ‘Asthira Pada’ here on Wednesday.

She was presented a citation and cash reward of Rs 5 lakh as part of the literary award instituted by Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPACT).

The award was given away by renowned writer and academician Devdas Chhotray and trustee of IMPACT Paramita Mahapatra. The book was selected after two rounds of screening by eminent litterateurs of the state including Gourahari Das, Bhagaban Jayasingh, Tapas Samantaray and Baijayanti Mishra.

Receiving the award, Sahoo said her pen is her identity. “I have no identity without a pen in the hand. Because, during the other periods of my life, I am someone’s wife, sister, mother, grandmother, etc. My attention is divided in all these roles. It is only when I sit down to write, I find myself,” said the Sahitya Akademi awardee novelist.

She is known for writing on female sexuality. “I have both been praised and criticised for my writings but have never let criticism affect my writing,” Sahoo said. Besides the Sarala Puraskar, the Ila-Bansidhar Panda Kala Samman was also presented for lifetime excellence in the field of art for the year 2024. Sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo and singer Tansen Singh received the award this year. Both of them received a certificate, plaque and cash reward of Rs 2 lakh each.

The Sarala Puraskar was instituted by eminent Odia industrialist Bansidhar Panda and his wife Ila Panda in 1980.